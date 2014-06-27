FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Vossloh says cannot say yet how many jobs to be cut
June 27, 2014 / 10:42 AM / 3 years ago

Vossloh says cannot say yet how many jobs to be cut

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

FRANKFURT, June 27 (Reuters) - Rail engineering group Vossloh said on Friday it could not yet say how many jobs it would cut as part of planned restructuring measures.

The group said earlier on Friday that it aims to realign its Transport, Electrical Systems and Switch Systems businesses, that it had agreed 250 million euros ($340 million) of fresh financing with banks and had cut about a third of its senior management positions. ($1 = 0.7359 Euros) (Reporting by Kirsti Knolle; Editing by Ludwig Burger)

