FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
BRIEF-Vossloh says Q3 order intake 308.2 mln euros, down 43.8 pct
Sections
Featured
Tillerson says U.S. could stay in Paris climate accord
Politics
Tillerson says U.S. could stay in Paris climate accord
'We're terrified': Rohingya villagers beg for safe passage
World
'We're terrified': Rohingya villagers beg for safe passage
Best of Emmys
Entertainment
Best of Emmys
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Semiconductors
October 30, 2014 / 7:46 AM / 3 years ago

BRIEF-Vossloh says Q3 order intake 308.2 mln euros, down 43.8 pct

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Oct 30 (Reuters) - Vossloh Ag :

* Q3 order intake of 308.2 million euros, down 43.8 pct

* Q3 sales of 341.7 million euros, down 1.1 pct

* As of Sept. 30 at 1.73 billion euros, order backlog changed only slightly compared to high amount as of prior year’s reporting date

* EBIT forecast confirmed for current financial year

* Q3 EBIT loss of 5.0 million euros versus income of 22.5 million euros year ago

* Continues to assume that group EBIT in FY will amount to between -150 million euros and -180 million euros

* Q3 net loss of 16.3 million euros versus income of 11.6 million euros year ago Source text: bit.ly/13hVy5I Further company coverage:

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.