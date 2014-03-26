FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Germany's Vossloh says to sell shares to fund growth
Sections
Featured
Uber backed by more than 500,000 in London ban
BUSINESS
Uber backed by more than 500,000 in London ban
Survivalists stock up as disasters roil the planet
U.S.
Survivalists stock up as disasters roil the planet
The fate of trillions of dollars rests on 30 minutes with the Fed
Reuters Backstory
The fate of trillions of dollars rests on 30 minutes with the Fed
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Credit Markets
March 26, 2014 / 5:00 PM / 3 years ago

Germany's Vossloh says to sell shares to fund growth

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

FRANKFURT, March 26 (Reuters) - German rail technology provider Vossloh said it would sell 1.3 million shares from its treasury stock to raise cash to pay debts and fund its future growth.

The group said the shares would be sold via private placements to investors both within and outside of Germany in an accelerated bookbuilding process.

In a separate statement on its website, it also confirmed preliminary 2013 results showing earnings before interest and tax near halving to 54.2 million euros ($74.7 million).

The group therefore intends to cut its dividend to 0.50 euros from 2.00 euros for 2012.

Shares in Vossloh closed on Wednesday at 70.64 euros, down 0.5 percent. ($1 = 0.7254 Euros) (Reporting by Victoria Bryan; Editing by Jonathan Gould)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.