FRANKFURT, April 30 (Reuters) - Vossloh, a German maker of rail technology and trains, said on Wednesday it now saw its 2014 operating profit margin at the lower end of its target range of 5-7 percent, citing high expenses related to regulatory processes.

Its first-quarter earnings before interest and tax (EBIT) fell 31 percent to 6.5 million euros ($9 million) as its transportation business posted a quarterly loss.