Vossloh's top shareholder says could change stake -newspaper

BERLIN, Nov 17 (Reuters) - The largest shareholder in German rail technology provider Vossloh could change the size of his stake, he told German newspaper Handelsblatt.

“At the moment, it’s enough,” Heinz Hermann Thiele said of his approximately 30 percent stake in Vossloh.

“But it doesn’t have to stay at this level depending on how the business develops,” the business daily quoted him as saying in an interview in its Monday edition.

Vossloh, which expects an operating loss of between 150 million and 180 million euros ($226 million) for 2014, is due to present a new strategy on December 3.

“The company cannot stay as it is. Rolling stock is not necessarily the most profitable area, as you can see from the company reports,” said Thiele, who also owns brake manufacturer Knorr-Bremse.