Vossloh grosses 91 mln euro in share sale
March 27, 2014 / 7:36 AM / 3 years ago

Vossloh grosses 91 mln euro in share sale

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

FRANKFURT, March 27 (Reuters) - German rail technology provider Vossloh AG said on Thursday it fetched 91 million euros ($125 million) in gross proceeds from the sale of treasury shares equivalent to 9.91 percent of its equity capital.

Shares were sold at a price of 69.00 euros apiece. They had closed at 70.64 euros, down 0.5 percent, on Wednesday.

Vossloh said late on Wednesday it would sell 1.3 million shares from its treasury stock to raise cash to pay debts and fund its future growth.

$1 = 0.7254 Euros Reporting by Ludwig Burger; Editing by Christoph Steitz

