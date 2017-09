Jan 19 (Reuters) - Vostok Nafta Investment Ltd

* Vostok Nafta depository receipt buy-back

* Says on January 12, repurchased 19,180 Swedish Depository Receipts (SDRs), at an average price of SEK 36.76.

* All repurchased SDRs will be cancelled. Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Reporting By Simon Johnson)