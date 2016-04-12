FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Votorantim raises its stake in Peru miner Milpo
April 12, 2016 / 9:50 PM / a year ago

Votorantim raises its stake in Peru miner Milpo

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LIMA, April 12 (Reuters) - Brazil-based Votorantim Industrial SA raised its stake in the Peruvian polymetallic miner Milpo to 80.24 percent from 60.07 percent in a 579 million sole ($177 million) acquisition of shares, the company said on Tuesday.

Votorantim, Brazil’s largest diversified industrial conglomerate, paid 2.18 soles a share in the transaction. Milpos’s share price fell 0.86 percent on Lima’s stock market afterward.

Milpo is a major producer of zinc and lead.

Votorantim has been taking steps to reduce debt and expand outside Brazil to keep up profitability levels, its chief executive said last week.

($1=3.268 soles)

Reporting by Ursula Scollo; Editing by Peter Cooney

