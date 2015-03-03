FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Votorantim vows to keep investment unchanged this year, CEO says
Sections
Featured
Bitcoin thrashed in tidal wave of negativity
Future of Money
Bitcoin thrashed in tidal wave of negativity
Labor reform in France’s Macron economy
Commentary
Labor reform in France’s Macron economy
Coffee consolidation percolates as hipsters drink up
Business
Coffee consolidation percolates as hipsters drink up
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
March 3, 2015 / 2:50 PM / 3 years ago

Votorantim vows to keep investment unchanged this year, CEO says

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

SAO PAULO, March 3 (Reuters) - Votorantim Industrial SA, Brazil’s largest diversified industrial conglomerate, will invest this year around the same amount it did in 2014, focusing spending on cement and zinc as attractive business opportunities arise in those segments, Chief Executive Officer João Miranda said on Tuesday.

Capital spending at São Paulo-based Votorantim Industrial could stay around the 2.5 billion reais ($860 million) that were invested in 2014, Miranda told Reuters in an interview. About a quarter of that amount could go to expand Votorantim Industrial’s cement business in Brazil and zinc business in Peru and Brazil, he added. (Reporting by Guillermo Parra-Bernal and Alberto Alerigi Jr; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.