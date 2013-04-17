FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
UPDATE 1-Brazil's Votorantim Cimentos files for $5.4 bln IPO
April 17, 2013 / 11:32 PM / 4 years ago

UPDATE 1-Brazil's Votorantim Cimentos files for $5.4 bln IPO

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

April 17 (Reuters) - Votorantim Cimentos S.A., Brazil’s biggest cement producer, on Wednesday filed with regulators to raise up to $5.4 billion in an initial public offering of its units.

The company did not disclose the number of units it planned to sell and their expected price range.

The units may be offered directly or in the form of American Depositary Shares (ADSs), each of which represents one unit, the company said in a regulatory filing with the U.S. Securities & Exchange Commission.

The amount of money a company says it plans to raise in its first IPO filing is a placeholder used to calculate registration fees. The final size of the IPO could be different.

Votorantim Cimentos named Morgan Stanley, JPMorgan, Itau BBA, Credit Suisse and BTG Pactual as the underwriters to the offering. ()

The company intends to use the proceeds to fund expansion outside Brazil through potential acquisitions of heavy building materials companies.

The company plans to list its ADSs on the New York Stock Exchange. It has also applied to list its units on the Level 2 segment of the São Paulo Stock Exchange.

Thomson Reuters publication IFR reported earlier this month that the cement maker had filed a request to list shares in Brazil.

