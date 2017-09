BRIEF-Vousse Corp rises FY 2015 revenue guidance to 14.8 mln euros

Dec 19 (Reuters) - Vousse Corp SA :

* Rises FY 2014 revenue guidance to 2.5 million euros ($3.07 million) from 2.0 million euros after Hedonai acquisition

* Rises FY 2015 revenue guidance to 14.8 million euros from 2.9 million euros

* Rises FY 2015 general EBITDA guidance to 1.4 million euros from negative 160,000 euros

* Lowers FY 2014 general EBITDA guidance to negative 1.3 million euros from negative 699,000 euros

* Plans a capital hike in Jan. 2015 to finance payments related to Hedonai acquisition Source text: bit.ly/1sFt8Zx

Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.8147 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)