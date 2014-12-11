BRIEF-VOV Danilhenko announces shareholding structure change

Dec 11 (Reuters) - Imeni Geroya VOV Danil‘chenko V. I. OAO

* Says Konstantin Averin increases stake in company to 38.91 pct from 28.90 pct

* Says Andrey Zverev divests 15 pct stake in company

* Says Boris Zarankin increases stake in company to 26.66 pct from 21.88 pct

* Says Boris Zarankin decreases stake in company to 4.78 pct from 26.66 pct

* Says Elena Baranova divests 29 pct stake in company

* Says Konstantin Averin decreases stake in company to 10.00 pct from 38.91 pct Source text: bit.ly/1DgeXnD, bit.ly/1x5sB9W, bit.ly/1zTAwF0, bit.ly/1uoqUgR, bit.ly/1sfQg6b, bit.ly/12yhhFG Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)