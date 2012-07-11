FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Voxx International posts quarterly loss, shares fall
#Market News
July 11, 2012 / 11:17 AM / in 5 years

Voxx International posts quarterly loss, shares fall

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

* Q1 loss/shr $0.20

* Q1 rev up 17 pct to $194 mln

July 11 (Reuters) - Audio equipment maker Voxx International Corp posted a quarterly net loss on Tuesday, hurt by a patent litigation settlement charge and costs related to its acquisition of German car-audio maker Hirschmann.

Shares of the company fell 18 percent to $8.02 after the bell on Tuesday. They closed at $9.77 on the Nasdaq.

The company, earlier called Audiovox Corp, said it took a charge of $8.4 million related to the settlement of a patent suit. It also incurred losses of about $2.7 million associated with the acquisition of Hirschmann in March.

Voxx posted a net loss of $4.7 million, or 20 cents per share, for the first quarter, compared with a profit of $2.5 million, or 11 cents per share, a year earlier.

Revenue rose 17 percent to $194 million.

