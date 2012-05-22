FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Vozrozhdenie Q1 profit up 66 pct, in line with forecast
May 22, 2012 / 8:02 AM / in 5 years

Vozrozhdenie Q1 profit up 66 pct, in line with forecast

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MOSCOW, May 22 (Reuters) - Vozrozhdenie, a top-30 Russian lender, said on Tuesday its first quarter net profit rose 66 percent to 526 million roubles ($16.9 million), in line with market expectations.

The privately-owned lender was expected to post 530 million roubles, up from 317 million roubles in the same period last year, a Reuters poll of analysts showed last week.

Vozrozhdenie added that its net interest income before provisions was 2.15 billion roubles in the first three months of 2012, up from 1.36 billion roubles in the same period last year. ($1 = 31.1750 Russian roubles) (Reporting by Oksana Kobzeva and Katya Golubkova; editing by Megan Davies)

