FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Peer-to-peer lending investor VPC plans 200 mln stg London listing
Sections
Featured
Trump's evangelical base weakens
Politics
Trump's evangelical base weakens
Police hunt for London train bomb suspects
Great Britain
Police hunt for London train bomb suspects
Coffee consolidation percolates as hipsters drink up
Business
Coffee consolidation percolates as hipsters drink up
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Financials
February 25, 2015 / 9:32 AM / 3 years ago

Peer-to-peer lending investor VPC plans 200 mln stg London listing

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LONDON, Feb 25 (Reuters) - VPC Specialty Lending Investments said on Wednesday it intends to raise 200 million pounds ($310.34 million) by listing on the London stock exchange, to invest in peer-to-peer lending ventures.

The investment vehicle will be launched by parent company Victory Park Capital, an investment manager that has already invested or committed more than $1.7 billion in the specialty lending market since 2010.

VPC said it would use the proceeds to invest in opportunities in online lending platforms in the United States and Europe, and is targeting a net dividend yield of 8 percent.

Jefferies International Limited is acting as sole broker, sponsor and bookrunner for the listing, VPC said. It is aiming to publish its prospectus around February 26, with a tentative date of March 17 for its first day of trading. ($1 = 0.6445 pounds) (Reporting By Andrew Winterbottom; Editing by Anjuli Davies)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.