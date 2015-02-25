UPDATE 1-Victory Park plans London listing for peer-to-peer lending investor

* Aims to raise 200 mln stg from IPO

* Eyes U.S. and European peer-to-peer lending platforms (Adds detail, quote, background)

By Andrew Winterbottom

LONDON, Feb 25 (Reuters) - Chicago-based Victory Park Capital plans to launch a specialist investment vehicle through a London listing aimed at raising 200 million pounds ($310 million) to invest in online peer-to-peer lending ventures in the United States and Europe.

Victory Park said it intends to publish its prospectus for the initial public offering (IPO) of VPC Specialty Lending Investments around Feb. 26, aiming for a stock market debut on March 17.

Speciality lending platforms have prospered in the United States and Europe since the financial crisis, benefiting from regulation that has curbed certain types of bank lending to small businesses and consumers.

The market for such lending in the United States was nearly $7 billion in 2014, Victory Park says. In Britain, speciality small business lending was worth 749 million pounds in the same year, according to a study by the University of Cambridge and charity NESTA.

Victory Park said that VPC Specialty Lending Investments will target a net dividend yield of 8 percent, with quarterly payouts.

“With its significant sourcing network, Victory Park Capital Advisors has identified a strong pipeline of investment opportunities in which the company may invest,” said Brendan Carroll, co-founder of Victory Park Capital.

Jefferies International is acting as sole broker, sponsor and bookrunner for the IPO, Victory Park said. ($1 = 0.6445 pounds) (Editing by Anjuli Davies and David Goodman)