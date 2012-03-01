FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Russia's VTB interested in Bulgarian telecoms stake
March 1, 2012 / 3:20 PM / in 6 years

Russia's VTB interested in Bulgarian telecoms stake

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

SOFIA, March 1 (Reuters) - VTB Capital is interested in buying a stake in Bulgaria’s debt-ridden telecoms operator Vivacom as a financial investor, a senior company official said on Thursday.

Atanas Bostandjiev, chief executive of VTB Capital’s international business, said it and Bulgarian Corporate Commercial Bank have placed a joint bid with Morgan Stanley, which is arranging a deal for Vivacom.

VTB Capital is fully owned by Russia’s second biggest lender, VTB Bank.

“We have interest in the Vivacom deal as a financial investor. We have placed a preliminary offer and we are actively participating in the process that is managed by Morgan Stanley,” he told Reuters.

“I believe in the next month there should be some development, but this is quite a complicated process,” he said.

