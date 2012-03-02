FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Russia VTB to sell minorities' shares back to market
Sections
Featured
U.S. hikes tensions in NAFTA talks with call for 'sunset clause'
Politics
U.S. hikes tensions in NAFTA talks with call for 'sunset clause'
How a homemade tool helped North Korea's missile program
North Korea Revealed
How a homemade tool helped North Korea's missile program
Facebook could do with more Sheryl Sandberg
Breakingviews
Facebook could do with more Sheryl Sandberg
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Daimler
March 2, 2012 / 9:33 AM / in 6 years

Russia VTB to sell minorities' shares back to market

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MOSCOW, March 2 (Reuters) - Russian state-controlled bank VTB plans to sell the shares it will repurchase from minority shareholders as part of a 16 billion rouble ($547.50 million) buyback back to the market, the head of its retail arm said on Friday.

Mikhail Zadornov, the chief executive officer of VTB24, told a briefing there was no timing for the move yet. VTB had promised to reimburse small investors who lost money buying shares in its 2007 IPO. ($1 = 29.2237 Russian roubles) (Reporting by Katya Golubkova; Writing by Maria Kiselyova; Editing by Douglas Busvine)

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.