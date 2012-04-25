FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
VTB sees Tier 1 improving to 9.5 pct by end of Q1
April 25, 2012 / 7:35 AM / 5 years ago

VTB sees Tier 1 improving to 9.5 pct by end of Q1

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MOSCOW, April 25 (Reuters) - VTB, Russia’s second biggest lender, expects to improve its Tier 1 capital adequacy ratio to 9.5 percent by the end of the first quarter, senior vice president Jyrki Talvitie told a conference call.

VTB said earlier on Wednesday that its Tier 1 capital adequacy ratio fell to 9.0 percent at the end of 2011, down from 9.2 percent seen in the third quarter.

Nursed by the state through the global crisis of 2008-09 with a capital injection of 180 billion roubles, VTB said it planned to retain most of its 2011 earnings to bolster its capital adequacy. It has not ruled out a capital increase. (Reporting by Katya Golubkova, Editing by Douglas Busvine)

