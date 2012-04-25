FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
VTB hopes to improve Tier 1 to 10 pct by end-2012
Sections
Featured
Trump open to bilateral pacts if NAFTA talks fail
Politics
Trump open to bilateral pacts if NAFTA talks fail
Winds fan California wildfires
U.S.
Winds fan California wildfires
Venezuelan emigrants reluctantly return home
Venezuela
Venezuelan emigrants reluctantly return home
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Daimler
April 25, 2012 / 7:55 AM / in 5 years

VTB hopes to improve Tier 1 to 10 pct by end-2012

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MOSCOW, April 25 (Reuters) - Russia’s VTB expects to improve its Tier capital adequacy ratio to 10 percent by the end of this year, up from the projected 9.5 percent by the end of March, Chief Financial Officer Herbert Moos told a conference call.

“We believe that at the end of first quarter Tier 1 will be approximately 9.5 percent... 10 percent by the end of 2012,” Moos said.

He added that state-controlled VTB expects net interest margin “to remain at above 4 percent” this year. (Reporting by Katya Golubkova; Editing by Maria Kiselyova)

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.