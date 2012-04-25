FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
April 25, 2012 / 11:01 AM / 5 years ago

Russia's VTB to up 2011 dividends to 9.2 bln rbls

MOSCOW, April 25 (Reuters) - The supervisory board of Russia’s VTB has recommended paying 9.2 billion roubles in 2011 dividends, up from just over 6 billion roubles for 2010, the lender said on Wednesday.

The board recommended a payout of 0.00088 roubles per share in annual dividends.

The dividends - equivalent to just over a tenth of VTB’s 2011 earnings - are expected to be approved at the annual shareholders meeting of the state-controlled bank on June 8. (Reporting by Katya Golubkova, Editing by Douglas Busvine)

