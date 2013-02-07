FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
VTB Capital raises 300 mln Turkish lira via 2-year bond
February 7, 2013 / 1:56 PM / 5 years ago

VTB Capital raises 300 mln Turkish lira via 2-year bond

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MOSCOW, Feb 7 (Reuters) - VTB Capital, the investment arm of Russian bank VTB, has raised 300 million Turkish lira ($169.5 million) via a two-year bond, it said on Thursday.

VTB Capital joins a number of Russian companies taking advantage of favourable terms in the bond markets as well as positive investor sentiment towards emerging markets.

Earlier on Thursday, telecoms operator Vimpelcom, which has assets in Russia, Italy and various emerging markets, said it raised around $2 billion through Eurobonds.

VTB Capital’s bond had a semi-annual coupon of 3.89 percent. The deal was organised by Garanti Bank.

This is the second Turkish lira bond for VTB Capital. In April, the bank raised 300 million Turkish lira with a three-year bond.

