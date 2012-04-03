FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
VTB to issue 5-yr benchmark dollar Eurobond-IFR
Sections
Featured
Trump open to bilateral pacts if NAFTA talks fail
Politics
Trump open to bilateral pacts if NAFTA talks fail
Winds fan California wildfires
U.S.
Winds fan California wildfires
Venezuelan emigrants reluctantly return home
Venezuela
Venezuelan emigrants reluctantly return home
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Daimler
April 3, 2012 / 9:01 AM / in 6 years

VTB to issue 5-yr benchmark dollar Eurobond-IFR

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MOSCOW, April 3 (Reuters) - VTB, Russia’s second largest lender, plans to issue a five-year Eurobond denominated in U.S. dollars, IFR reported on Tuesday.

IFR, a Thomson Reuters news and market analysis service, added that the issue would be of a benchmark size, meaning it will total at least $500 million.

A banking source told Reuters on Monday that VTB planned a roadshow in the United States and Europe on Tuesday, with VTB Capital, Citi and ING acting as arrangers. (Reporting by Katya Golubkova; Editing by Maria Kiselyova)

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.