VTB to issue 5-yr benchmark dollar Eurobond-IFR

MOSCOW, April 3 (Reuters) - VTB, Russia’s second largest lender, plans to issue a five-year Eurobond denominated in U.S. dollars, IFR reported on Tuesday.

IFR, a Thomson Reuters news and market analysis service, added that the issue would be of a benchmark size, meaning it will total at least $500 million.

A banking source told Reuters on Monday that VTB planned a roadshow in the United States and Europe on Tuesday, with VTB Capital, Citi and ING acting as arrangers. (Reporting by Katya Golubkova; Editing by Maria Kiselyova)