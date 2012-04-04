FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Russia's VTB places $1.5 bln Eurobond - IFR
Sections
Featured
In blocking arms to Yemen, Saudi Arabia squeezes a starving population
Yemen
In blocking arms to Yemen, Saudi Arabia squeezes a starving population
Despite sanctions, Russian firms acquire Microsoft software
Technology
Despite sanctions, Russian firms acquire Microsoft software
Wildfires kill 17 in California
U.S.
Wildfires kill 17 in California
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Daimler
April 4, 2012 / 3:10 PM / 6 years ago

Russia's VTB places $1.5 bln Eurobond - IFR

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MOSCOW, April 4 (Reuters) - Russia’s second-largest lender VTB will raise $1.5 billion by placing five-year dollar Eurobonds, Thomson Reuters news and markest analysis service IFR said on Wednesday.

Yield guidance on the benchmark deal was set earlier at 6.0 percent.

The lender’s investment banking unit VTB Capital, Citi and ING were appointed as arrangers for the deal, part of a flurry of Russian corporate issuance that followed last week’s $7 billion sovereign Eurobond offering. (Reporting by Andrey Ostroukh and Oksana Kobzeva)

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.