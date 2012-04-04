Russia's VTB places $1.5 bln Eurobond - IFR

MOSCOW, April 4 (Reuters) - Russia’s second-largest lender VTB will raise $1.5 billion by placing five-year dollar Eurobonds, Thomson Reuters news and markest analysis service IFR said on Wednesday.

Yield guidance on the benchmark deal was set earlier at 6.0 percent.

The lender’s investment banking unit VTB Capital, Citi and ING were appointed as arrangers for the deal, part of a flurry of Russian corporate issuance that followed last week’s $7 billion sovereign Eurobond offering. (Reporting by Andrey Ostroukh and Oksana Kobzeva)