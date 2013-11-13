FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
VTB Capital to exit Luxoft through share offering
#Market News
November 13, 2013 / 2:50 PM / 4 years ago

VTB Capital to exit Luxoft through share offering

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

MOSCOW, Nov 13 (Reuters) - Russian investment bank VTB Capital plans to sell its entire 9 percent stake in software developer Luxoft through a secondary share sale that could raise up to $87.5 million, Luxoft said on Wednesday.

Luxoft, a unit of IBS Group, raised $70 million in an initial public offering on the New York Stock Exchange in June, and its shares have since risen by 96 percent.

Rus Lux Limited, a unit of VTB Capital, will offer 2.8 million shares, with a proposed maximum price of $31.26 per share or a total of $87.5 million, Luxoft said in a filing to the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission.

Luxoft will not receive any proceeds from the share sale by VTB Capital, part of Russia’s No.2 bank, VTB.

Luxoft counts Deutsche Bank, UBS and Boeing among its customers and gets about 90 percent of its revenue from North America and Europe.

It increased revenue by 32 percent year on year in the three months to Sept. 30 to $98 million, and its net income rose 46 percent to $13.3 million, it said on Wednesday.

