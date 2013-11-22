FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Russian bank VTB raises $95.2 mln from Luxoft stake sale
Sections
Featured
Without power, isolated and paralyzed
Puerto Rico
Without power, isolated and paralyzed
Most Americans split with Trump on firing protesting athletes: poll
U.S.
Most Americans split with Trump on firing protesting athletes: poll
SEC chair grilled by Senate over cyber breach, Equifax
Cyber Risk
SEC chair grilled by Senate over cyber breach, Equifax
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
November 22, 2013 / 7:17 AM / 4 years ago

Russian bank VTB raises $95.2 mln from Luxoft stake sale

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

MOSCOW, Nov 22 (Reuters) - Russian investment bank VTB Capital raised $95.2 million from the sale of its stake in software developer Luxoft through a secondary public offering on Friday.

The sale of 2.8 million shares, or around 9 percent, was priced at $34 per share, Luxoft said in a statement, compared to a proposed maximum price of $31.26 in the company’s prospectus for the deal.

Luxoft will not receive any proceeds from the share sale by VTB Capital, part of Russia’s No.2 bank, VTB.

The company, a unit of IBS Group, raised $70 million when it listed on the New York Stock Exchange in June. Its shares closed 3.1 percent higher on Thursday, bringing gains since its market debut to more than 100 percent.

Luxoft counts Deutsche Bank, UBS and Boeing among its customers and gets about 90 percent of its revenue from North America and Europe.

It increased revenue by 32 percent year on year in the three months to Sept. 30 to $98 million, and its net income rose 46 percent to $13.3 million, it reported this month.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.