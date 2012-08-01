FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
New Issue-VTB Capital adds $500 mln notes
August 1, 2012 / 7:45 PM / in 5 years

New Issue-VTB Capital adds $500 mln notes

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

August 1 (Reuters) - VTB Capital SA on Wednesday
added $500 million of senior unsecured notes to an existing
issue, said IFR, a Thomson Reuters service. 
    The sale took place in the 144a private placement market.
    The total issue amount is now $2 billion.
    VTB Capital was the sole bookrunning manager for the sale.

BORROWER: VTB CAPITAL S.A.

AMT $500 MLN    COUPON 6 PCT       MATURITY    04/12/2017   
TYPE SR NTS     ISS PRICE 103      FIRST PAY   10/12/2012
MOODY'S Baa1    YIELD 5.267 PCT    SETTLEMENT  08/10/2012   
S&P TRIPLE-B    SPREAD 470 BPS     PAY FREQ    SEMI-ANNUAL
FITCH TRIPLE-B   MORE THAN TREAS   NON-CALLABLE   N/A

