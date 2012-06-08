FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
VTB sees Bank of Moscow 2012 profit at 20 bln rbls-CEO
June 8, 2012 / 12:56 PM / 5 years ago

VTB sees Bank of Moscow 2012 profit at 20 bln rbls-CEO

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MOSCOW, June 8 (Reuters) - Russia’s second biggest lender VTB expects its Bank of Moscow unit to generate a net profit of 20 billion roubles ($619.94 million) this year, Chief Executive Andrei Kostin told a shareholders meeting on Friday.

He did not specify whether the forecast was in accordance with Russian or international accounting standards.

VTB expects its own net profit to be above 100 billion roubles this year. It bought Bank of Moscow last year after a long battle with its former management, later discovering a gaping hole in Bank of Moscow’s balance sheet that required a $13 billion central bank-led bailout. ($1 = 32.2610 Russian roubles) (Reporting by Katya Golubkova; Editing by John Bowker)

