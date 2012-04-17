Russia's VTB spent 11.4 bln rbls on minorities buyback

MOSCOW, April 17 (Reuters) - Russia’s second largest lender VTB spent a lower-than-expected 11.4 billion roubles ($385 million) compensating minority shareholders left out of pocket by its 2007 share offering, the head of its retail arm said on Tuesday.

Following an order from Prime Minister Vladimir Putin, VTB agreed earlier this year to reimburse small investors by buying back shares at the 2007 offer price of 13.6 kopecks, setting aside up to 16 billion roubles to cover the costs.

Mikhail Zadornov, the head of the VTB24 arm which was acting on behalf of the parent bank during the buyback, said that approximately a third of shareholders did not take part in the offer.

“Around 20,000 shareholders who could take part did not participate in the buyback. They want to remain the lender’s shareholders,” he said, adding that VTB executives also agreed to keep shares.

VTB shares were trading at 6.4 kopecks by 1200 GMT, down 0.4 percent but outperforming a broader MICEX index down 0.7 percent. ($1 = 29.6125 Russian roubles)