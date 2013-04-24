FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
VTB to part with control of Tele2 Russia in coming yr-CFO
Sections
Featured
Justices back to work with major employment dispute
Supreme Court
Justices back to work with major employment dispute
Today in sports
Reuters Pictures
Today in sports
Puerto Rico struggles amid acute shortages
Puerto Rico struggles amid acute shortages
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Daimler
April 24, 2013 / 9:26 AM / 4 years ago

VTB to part with control of Tele2 Russia in coming yr-CFO

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MOSCOW, April 24 (Reuters) - Russian state-controlled bank VTB plans to cut its holding in the Russian unit of Tele2 below a controlling stake within the coming year, its chief financial officer said on Wednesday.

Herbert Moos said the bank is in talks with Russian and foreign investors to cut the stake.

The Nordic telecom operator last month struck a $3.5 billion deal to sell its Russian business to VTB and carried it out in a rapid sale process, with the deal closing within days after being announced. (Reporting by Katya Golubkova; Writing by Maria Kiselyova; Editing by Megan Davies)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.