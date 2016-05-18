Russia's VTB to grow trading to help Russian commodity exports

* VTB to grow commodities trading - division head

* To expand commodities trading as Western peers pull back

* To help Russian exporters in markets including China

By Dmitry Zhdannikov

LONDON, May 18 (Reuters) - Russia’s second largest bank, state-controlled VTB, is growing its commodities trading business to help the country’s oil, coal and metals producers expand in new markets from China to Africa.

VTB aims to become a top global commodities trading bank as Western peers cut their Russian exposure due to sanctions and as Russian firms feel the pressure of falling prices, the division’s head, Atanas Djumaliev, told Reuters.

“We aim to enter the top ten of leading banks working with commodities markets,” said Djumaliev, who already has 30 people in offices in Moscow, London and Switzerland and plans to grow.

The market’s top trading banks, such as Goldman Sachs or Citi, employ 200 to 300 people in commodities, generating revenues which can top $1 billion in good years.

But their proprietary trading -- taking bets with their own money -- has been drastically reduced by U.S. regulations, a factor VTB does not need to worry about.

“We don’t limit ourselves at just providing liquidity. We participate in export flows,” said Djumaliev.

Inside Russia, VTB would, for example, often buy oil from mid-sized independent producers and supply it to small refiners, from which it would purchase refined products for exports.

“However, we are rather niche players in commodities and do not aim to rival global trading houses such as Vitol or Glencore. Our priority is to support Russian clients locally and improve Russian export competitiveness on global markets,” he said.

VTB plans to grow operations - from hedging to structural finance - in Africa, Asia and Latin America to help Russian companies spur exports to those destinations.

Russia has become one of the top oil suppliers to China and Asia in the last decade, competing with OPEC leader Saudi Arabia in markets Riyadh and its Gulf allies long dominated.

VTB hopes to help Russian firms expand even further.

“We are talking to many refiners in China, which are interested in Russian supplies. Chinese refiners, for example, like purchasing oil with deferred payment. Sometimes it doesn’t suit Russian producers. So our role is to optimise the process for both sides,” said Djumaliev.

“We can make a pre-payment, provide funding to a Chinese consumer and coordinate oil supply to a local port”. (Editing by Alexander Smith)