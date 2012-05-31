VTB to refinance a bulk of $2 bln loan to Ukraine

MOSCOW, May 31 (Reuters) - Russia’s No.2 lender VTB said on Thursday it had agreed with Ukraine to refinance a significant part of its $2 billion loan to Kiev, the bank said in a statement.

Prime Minister Mykola Azarov said on May 18 that the Kiev government had reached agreement with Russia on how to settle the VTB loan, the largest single Ukrainian foreign debt repayment due this year. He did not then give details.

“Both parties agreed to refinance a significant part of this loan for two years,” VTB said in a statement following Chief Executive Andrei Kostin’s visit to Ukraine. The lender did not specify the terms of new agreement.

Last week, Economics Minister Petro Poroshenko was quoted as saying that Ukraine is issuing two-year government bonds for $1 billion to help settle in part a $2 billion loan by VTB which falls due at the beginning of June. (Reporting by Katya Golubkova; Editing by Lidia Kelly)