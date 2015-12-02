U.S. lawmakers seek details on VTech's data collection from toys

WASHINGTON, Dec 2 (Reuters) - U.S. lawmakers on Wednesday asked VTech Holdings Ltd for details about the data it collects on children who use its digital toys, as well as how it protects such sensitive information, following a cyber attack on the company that exposed data on 6.4 million children.

In a letter, two leaders of a congressional group focused on privacy asked the digital toymaker for specific information on what data it collects on children aged 12 and younger as well as how it uses the information and whether it shares or sells such data. (Reporting by Jim Finkle; Writing by Susan Heavey; Editing by Doina Chiacu)