FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
British police arrest 21-year-old man tied to VTech toy hack
Sections
Featured
How Honda lost its mojo - and the mission to get it back
Autos
How Honda lost its mojo - and the mission to get it back
Meth, coke and oil: A drug boom in the Texas shale patch
Energy & Environment
Meth, coke and oil: A drug boom in the Texas shale patch
Trump, his party: an American odd couple
Politics
Trump, his party: an American odd couple
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
December 15, 2015 / 11:41 AM / 2 years ago

British police arrest 21-year-old man tied to VTech toy hack

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

LONDON, Dec 15 (Reuters) - British police have arrested a 21-year-old man in connection with the hacking of toymaker VTech Holdings, which exposed the data of 6.4 million children, in what experts said is the largest known theft of personal data targeting kids.

The South East Regional Organised Crime cyber unit said in a statement on Tuesday that it had a arrested a Bracknell man on suspicion of unauthorised access to computers and data. The town, located west of London, is home to numerous tech firms.

“We are still at the early stages of the investigation and there is still much work to be done,” Craig Jones, head of the regional cyber crime unit said in a statement. A number of electronic items were seized by the police, it said.

No further details were provided.

VTech, a Hong Kong-based firm, disclosed the massive data breach early in December. It subsequently said 6.4 million children and 4.9 million adults had their personal information stolen in the attack. Nearly half of the victims live in Europe.

Regulators in Hong Kong, several U.S. states and the UK’s Information Commissioner’s Office subsequently said they were looking into the data breach, which also led to the theft of personal information on 5 million adults.

U.S. lawmakers have asked VTech to explain why it collects data on children, and how it secures that information. (Reporting By Eric Auchard; editing by Michael Holden)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.