Vital Therapy drops studies after liver therapy fails trial
August 21, 2015

Vital Therapy drops studies after liver therapy fails trial

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Aug 21 (Reuters) - Vital Therapies Inc said it would stop two studies of its liver therapy after the experimental treatment failed to meet its main goal in a late-stage study.

The company said it would drop the VTI-210 and VTI-212 studies, which were currently enrolling patients, and analyze data from its failed VTI-208 study.

The liver therapy was tested for its efficacy to improve overall survival in patients with alcohol-induced liver failure. (Reporting by Rosmi Shaji in Bengaluru; Editing by Saumyadeb Chakrabarty)

