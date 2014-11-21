FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Vtion Wireless Technology Q3 revenues of 12.4 mln euros
November 21, 2014 / 7:50 AM / 3 years ago

BRIEF-Vtion Wireless Technology Q3 revenues of 12.4 mln euros

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Nov 21 (Reuters) - Vtion Wireless Technology AG :

* Confirms FY outlook despite lower revenues

* Says achieved revenues of 12.4 million euros in Q3 of 2014 and generated revenues of 35.3 million euros in first nine months of 2014

* Says is confident to reach revenues of at least 48 million euros and an EBIT margin of approximately 7 percent for full year 2014

* Says as at Sept. 30, had net cash position of 127.7 million euros and an equity ratio of 95 percent Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
