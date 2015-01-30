BRIEF-Vtion Wireless Technology FY 2014 revenues of about EUR 46 mln

Jan 30 (Reuters) - Vtion Wireless Technology AG :

* Preliminary FY 2014 revenues of approximately 46 million euros ($52 million)and an EBIT margin of 7 percent

* These results are slightly below previously issued guidance for full year 2014 that predicted revenues of at least 48 million euros and an EBIT margin of about 7 percent

* For FY 2015 currently expects to generate revenues of around 37 million euros and an EBIT margin of 6 per cent Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.8838 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)