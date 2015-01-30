FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
BRIEF-Vtion Wireless Technology FY 2014 revenues of about EUR 46 mln
Sections
Featured
St. Louis protest turns violent
st. louis
St. Louis protest turns violent
Bitcoin thrashed in tidal wave of negativity
Future of Money
Bitcoin thrashed in tidal wave of negativity
Fed, bitcoin and other markets themes for the week ahead
Markets
Fed, bitcoin and other markets themes for the week ahead
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Computer Hardware
January 30, 2015 / 2:35 PM / 3 years ago

BRIEF-Vtion Wireless Technology FY 2014 revenues of about EUR 46 mln

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Jan 30 (Reuters) - Vtion Wireless Technology AG :

* Preliminary FY 2014 revenues of approximately 46 million euros ($52 million)and an EBIT margin of 7 percent

* These results are slightly below previously issued guidance for full year 2014 that predicted revenues of at least 48 million euros and an EBIT margin of about 7 percent

* For FY 2015 currently expects to generate revenues of around 37 million euros and an EBIT margin of 6 per cent Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.8838 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.