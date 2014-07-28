BRIEF-Vtion Wireless Technology reports H1 revenues of 22.9 million euros

July 28 (Reuters) - Vtion Wireless Technology AG : * Says H1 operating result (EBIT) of 1.8 million euros * Says EBIT margin of 7.9 percent in first half-year of 2014 * Says H1 revenues of 22.9 million euros versus 27.8 million euros year ago * Says company now expects FY 2014 revenues of 48.0 million euros and an EBIT

margin of 7.0 per cent * Says H1 profit before income tax (EBT) declined by 3.9 per cent from 2.7

million euros to 2.6 million euros