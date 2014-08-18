FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Guangdong VTR Bio-Tech plans to acquire stake in bio-technology firm
August 18, 2014 / 4:46 AM / 3 years ago

BRIEF-Guangdong VTR Bio-Tech plans to acquire stake in bio-technology firm

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Aug 18 (Reuters) - Guangdong VTR Bio-Tech Co Ltd

* Says plans to acquire 75 percent stake in a bio-technology firm in Hunan for about 187.5 million yuan (30.51 million US dollar) via cash and share issue

* Says plans to raise up to 62.5 million yuan in private placement of shares to fund the acquisition

* Says shares have resumed trading on Aug 18

Source text in Chinese: bit.ly/1vZEQV3; bit.ly/1vZERIB

Further company coverage: (1 US dollar = 6.1458 Chinese yuan) (Reporting by Hong Kong and Singapore newsrooms)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
