BRIEF-Guangdong VTR Bio-Tech plans to acquire stake in bio-technology firm

Aug 18 (Reuters) - Guangdong VTR Bio-Tech Co Ltd

* Says plans to acquire 75 percent stake in a bio-technology firm in Hunan for about 187.5 million yuan (30.51 million US dollar) via cash and share issue

* Says plans to raise up to 62.5 million yuan in private placement of shares to fund the acquisition

* Says shares have resumed trading on Aug 18

(1 US dollar = 6.1458 Chinese yuan)