Feb 3 (Reuters) - Vtron Technologies Ltd

* Says plans to acquire Beijing-based educational firm for 520 million yuan ($83.10 million)

* Says trading of shares to resume on February 4

Source text in Chinese: bit.ly/1zxoPF3 ; bit.ly/1za4Hdd

