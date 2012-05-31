FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Martin Marietta awaits appeal ruling in Vulcan bid
Sections
Featured
Emerging market tech boom gives fund managers a headache
Exchange-traded Funds
Emerging market tech boom gives fund managers a headache
U.S. mail carriers emerge as heroes in Puerto Rico recovery
Puerto Rico
U.S. mail carriers emerge as heroes in Puerto Rico recovery
'I can't take this any more:' Thousands more flee Myanmar
Rohingya refugee crisis
'I can't take this any more:' Thousands more flee Myanmar
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
May 31, 2012 / 3:40 PM / 5 years ago

Martin Marietta awaits appeal ruling in Vulcan bid

Tom Hals

1 Min Read

DOVER, Del., May 31 (Reuters) - Martin Marietta Materials Inc’s last-ditch effort to pursue its $4.5 billion hostile bid and proxy contest for rival Vulcan Materials Co rested with Delaware’s Supreme Court on Thursday, which took a recess after an hour of arguments.

Martin Marietta appealed a lower-court ruling that put the $4.5 billion hostile bid and proxy contest on hold for four months. Martin Marietta needs to overturn the lower-court ruling to wage a proxy contest at Vulcan’s annual meeting, which is scheduled to start in less than 24 hours.

The chief judge of the Delaware Supreme Court corrected a clerk who said the hearing was adjourned, emphasizing that the hearing was in recess. Myron Steele, the chief justice, did not say when the court would rule but asked for the cell phone numbers of the lawyers for both companies.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.