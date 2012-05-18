FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Martin Marietta appeal moved to eve of Vulcan meet
#Market News
May 18, 2012 / 5:00 PM / in 5 years

Martin Marietta appeal moved to eve of Vulcan meet

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

May 18 (Reuters) - Martin Marietta Materials Inc’s appeal of a lower court ruling that halted its $5 billion hostile tender for Vulcan Materials Co was postponed to May 31, the day before a key Vulcan shareholders meeting.

The Delaware Supreme Court originally scheduled the oral argument for May 25.

Martin Marietta hopes to overturn a decision by Delaware’s Court of Chancery that barred both the tender offer and a proxy contest for seats on Vulcan’s board. Shareholders will select new Vulcan board members at a June 1 annual meeting.

