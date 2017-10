DOVER, Del., May 31 (Reuters) - Martin Marietta Materials Inc lost its appeal on Thursday to overturn a court ruling halting its $4.5 billion hostile bid and proxy contest for rival Vulcan Materials Inc.

Delaware’s Supreme Court affirmed a ruling by the state’s Court of Chancery, which prevented Martin Marietta from seeking to elect its four nominees to Vulcan’s board at Friday’s meeting of Vulcan shareholders.