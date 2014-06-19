FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
VW may use disputed car coolant -report
Sections
Featured
Brazil's Temer says Petrobras will stay in public hands
Reuters Newsmaker
Brazil's Temer says Petrobras will stay in public hands
The garage science of Tasers
SHOCK TACTICS: READ THE FULL SERIES
The garage science of Tasers
Breakingviews: Fed balance-sheet runoff could rock fiscal boat
Federal Reserve
Breakingviews: Fed balance-sheet runoff could rock fiscal boat
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
June 19, 2014 / 7:15 PM / 3 years ago

VW may use disputed car coolant -report

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BERLIN, June 19 (Reuters) - Volkswagen may order large amounts of the disputed air-conditioning coolant R1234yf while EU rules prohibit it from using carbon dioxide, Spiegel Online reported, citing company sources.

German rival Daimler has voiced safety concerns about the flammability of Honeywell International’s R1234yf. Last year Daimler was engulfed in a bitter row with French authorities and the European Union because it continued to use alternative coolant R134a, which did not comply with rules on emissions.

VW said on Thursday it aimed ultimately to use carbon dioxide for vehicle air-conditioning systems but would not be able to do so until EU rules are adjusted to allow it.

The Wolfsburg-based carmaker said it currently does not use the R1234yf coolant. (Reporting by Andreas Cremer; editing by Jane Baird)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.