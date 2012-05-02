FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Audi eyes 2012 profit on "high" year-ago level -CFO
May 2, 2012 / 8:11 AM / 5 years ago

Audi eyes 2012 profit on "high" year-ago level -CFO

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BERLIN, May 2 (Reuters) - Volkswagen’s luxury division Audi may match last year’s operating profit of 5.35 billion euros ($7.08 billion) in 2012 if economic conditions do not deteriorate, said Chief Financial Officer Axel Strotbek.

“We expect an operating result on the high level of last year despite higher spending on new models, technologies and expansion of manufacturing structures provided that economic conditions don’t change markedly,” Strotbek said in a statement published on Wednesday.

Audi accounted for almost half of VW group’s operating profit of 11.3 billion euros last year. The car maker, based in Ingolstadt, sold a record 346,137 vehicles in the first quarter, a 10.8 percent gain on year-ago levels.

$1 = 0.7561 euros Reporting by Andreas Cremer

