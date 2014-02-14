VW says January group sales up 6.5 pct as Europe rebounds

BERLIN, Feb 14 (Reuters) - German carmaker Volkswagen increased group sales by 6.5 percent in January, the strongest pace in four months, as rising demand in core European markets helped offset double-digit declines in the United States and Brazil.

Deliveries of passenger cars, sport-utility vehicles and vans rose to 798,100 from 749,500 a year ago, the Wolfsburg-based manufacturer said on Friday.

“We are seeing the first increases in Europe, above all in Western Europe, where the downturn appears to have bottomed out,” VW sales chief Christian Klingler said. (Reporting by Andreas Cremer; Editing by Christoph Steitz)