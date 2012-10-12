FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Volkswagen says Jan-Sept China auto sales up 18.3 pct on year
October 12, 2012 / 2:30 AM / 5 years ago

Volkswagen says Jan-Sept China auto sales up 18.3 pct on year

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BEIJING, Oct 12 (Reuters) - Volkswagen AG and its China joint ventures sold 18.3 percent more vehicles in mainland China and Hong Kong in the first three quarters, the German automaker said on Friday.

Sales came to nearly 2 million vehicles during the nine-month period, compared with 1.69 million a year earlier, it said in a statement.

Volkswagen makes vehicles in China in partnership with FAW Group and SAIC Motor Corp. (Reporting by Fang Yan in BEIJING and Kazunori Takada in SHANGHAI; Editing by Jacqueline Wong)

