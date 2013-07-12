FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
UPDATE 1-Volkswagen H1 China car sales up 18.7 pct yr-on-yr
July 12, 2013 / 8:21 AM / in 4 years

UPDATE 1-Volkswagen H1 China car sales up 18.7 pct yr-on-yr

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

(Adds Audi’s H1 sales)

BEIJING, July 12 (Reuters) - Volkswagen AG and its China joint ventures sold over 1.5 million vehicles in the greater China area in the first six months of 2013, up 18.7 percent from a year earlier, the German automaker said on Friday.

From January to June, Volkswagen’s luxury brand Audi alone delivered 228,100 cars in mainland China and Hong Kong, up 17.7 percent year on year, it said in a statement.

Volkswagen makes vehicles in China in partnership with FAW Group and SAIC Motor Corp. (Reporting by Fang Yan in Beijing and Samuel Shen and Kazunori Takada in Shanghai; Editing by Anand Basu)

