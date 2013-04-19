VW says to raise China workforce to over 100,000 by 2018

SHANGHAI, April 19 (Reuters) - German carmaker Volkswagen AG plans to increase its Chinese workforce by a third to more than 100,000 people by 2018 as the company continues to expand production capacity in the world’s biggest auto market.

Volkswagen said in a statement on Friday that its number of workers in China will be increased from 75,000 to over 100,000 by 2018 as the German multi-brand automotive group aims to set up seven new factories in China, five of which will already start production this year. VW’s production capacity in China will grow from 2.6 million cars per year to more than 4 million automobiles.

VW also plans to start selling and producing electrified automobiles in China from as early as 2014/15. (Reporting by Andreas Cremer; Editing by Jacqueline Wong)