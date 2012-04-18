VW plans new factory in western China

FRANKFURT, April 18 (Reuters) - Volkswagen said on Wednesday its supervisory board approved plans to build a new factor in western China.

Details of the plan will be published when the contracts are signed on Monday, the carmaker said.

Two officials earlier told Reuters that Volkswagen will agree terms to build another factory in China during Chinese Premier Wen Jiabao’s visit to Germany on April 23, as Europe’s largest carmaker expands operations in the world’s biggest auto market. (Reporting by Jan Schwartz; Writing by Maria Sheahan)